    31st Fighter Wing Innovation Madness

    ITALY

    02.03.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 31st Fighter Wing's entry for the 2019 Innovation Madness competition on 24 March, 2020.

    Please note: All footage was captured prior to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 10:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744063
    VIRIN: 200324-F-JH747-1001
    Filename: DOD_107739093
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing Innovation Madness, by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Fighter Wing

