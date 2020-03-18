COVID19 Counter Measures

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744059" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria provides counter measures in response to COVID-19 at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 18, 2020. The 7th Army Training Command and U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria are taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19. Some of them include mandatory hand washing stations at all buildings and screening of personnel for signs of the virus. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Javan Johnson)