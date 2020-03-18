Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID19 Counter Measures

    GERMANY

    03.18.2020

    Video by Spc. Javan Johnson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria provides counter measures in response to COVID-19 at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 18, 2020. The 7th Army Training Command and U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria are taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19. Some of them include mandatory hand washing stations at all buildings and screening of personnel for signs of the virus. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Javan Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 09:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744059
    VIRIN: 200318-A-LL671-001
    Filename: DOD_107739054
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID19 Counter Measures, by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COVID19EUCOM

    • LEAVE A COMMENT