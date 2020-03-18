COVID19 Counter Measures

U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria provides counter measures in response to COVID-19 at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 18, 2020. The 7th Army Training Command and U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria are taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19. Some of them include mandatory hand washing stations at all buildings and screening of personnel for signs of the virus. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Javan Johnson)
