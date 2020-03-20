Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    926th Wing leadership message

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Natalie Stanley 

    926th Wing/Public Affairs

    926th Wing leadership, Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th WG commander and Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Scott, 926th WG command chief, speak about the response to COVID-19 and the available resources available to 926th WG reservists.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 01:00
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 744046
    VIRIN: 200320-F-QC559-437
    Filename: DOD_107738840
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    This work, 926th Wing leadership message, by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve
    926th Wing
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    COVID-19

