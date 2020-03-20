926th Wing leadership message

926th Wing leadership, Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th WG commander and Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Scott, 926th WG command chief, speak about the response to COVID-19 and the available resources available to 926th WG reservists.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 01:00
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|744046
|VIRIN:
|200320-F-QC559-437
|Filename:
|DOD_107738840
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
