Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HG20 B CO Dry-Fire b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KORAT, THAILAND

    03.14.2020

    Video by Spc. Ezra Camarena 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to Bravo "Beast" Company, Task Force Cacti, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a night dry-fire exercise March 14, 2020, at Camp Friendship, Korat, Thailand, with soldiers from the Royal Thai Army as part of the Hanuman Guardian exercise. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of both countries to the long-standing US/Thai alliance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 00:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744044
    VIRIN: 200314-A-UH335-1001
    Filename: DOD_107738835
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: KORAT, TH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HG20 B CO Dry-Fire b-roll, by SPC Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    25ID
    Cacti
    Hanuman Guardian
    USArmyPacific
    TropicLightning
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    PacificPathways
    NoneBetter
    HG20
    RoyalThaiArmy
    AmericasPacificDivision
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    TakeArms
    HanumanGuardian

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT