HG20 B CO Dry-Fire b-roll

Soldiers assigned to Bravo "Beast" Company, Task Force Cacti, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a night dry-fire exercise March 14, 2020, at Camp Friendship, Korat, Thailand, with soldiers from the Royal Thai Army as part of the Hanuman Guardian exercise. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of both countries to the long-standing US/Thai alliance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 00:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744044
|VIRIN:
|200314-A-UH335-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107738835
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|KORAT, TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
