Dagger Forward Support Company executing convoy STX lanes during Bulldog Focus

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Soldiers with Dagger Forward Support Company, 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conducted a convoy situational training exercise (STX) lanes (hosted by the 123rd Brigade Support Battalion) to gain proficiency in logistic package (LOGPAC) operations at Fort Bliss, Texas, Mar. 18. Conducting LOGPAC OPs is an essential supporting collective task to every FSC Mission Essential Task (MET) and is the action utilized to provide operational reach, freedom of action, and prolonged endurance to the supported Squadron or Battalion. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alon Humphrey)



Interviewees:

Capt. Eric Duviella, native of Daytona Beach, Florida, commander of Dagger FSC, 2-13 CAV, 3rd ABCT, 1st AD



Spc. Ester Perez, native of Los Angeles, California, combact medic for Dagger FSC, 2-13 CAV, 3rd ABCT, 1st AD