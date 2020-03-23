The first batch of Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen activated for the State of Hawaii’s COVID-19 response receive their initial readiness and mission briefs. March 23, 2020, Honolulu, Hawaii. The Hawaii National Guard continues to work closely with partner state agencies to anticipate needs and potential requests for assistance. The Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were activated to state active duty are currently preparing for potential missions that could include specimen collection at mobile testing sites, transporting supplies or equipment, logistics support, and additional medical support to communities. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 21:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744037
|VIRIN:
|200323-Z-IX631-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107738791
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen activated for COVID-19 Response, by TSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT