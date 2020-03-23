Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen activated for COVID-19 Response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744037" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The first batch of Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen activated for the State of Hawaii’s COVID-19 response receive their initial readiness and mission briefs. March 23, 2020, Honolulu, Hawaii. The Hawaii National Guard continues to work closely with partner state agencies to anticipate needs and potential requests for assistance. The Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were activated to state active duty are currently preparing for potential missions that could include specimen collection at mobile testing sites, transporting supplies or equipment, logistics support, and additional medical support to communities. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)