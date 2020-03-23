Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen activated for COVID-19 Response

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    The first batch of Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen activated for the State of Hawaii’s COVID-19 response receive their initial readiness and mission briefs. March 23, 2020, Honolulu, Hawaii. The Hawaii National Guard continues to work closely with partner state agencies to anticipate needs and potential requests for assistance. The Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were activated to state active duty are currently preparing for potential missions that could include specimen collection at mobile testing sites, transporting supplies or equipment, logistics support, and additional medical support to communities. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 21:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744037
    VIRIN: 200323-Z-IX631-001
    Filename: DOD_107738791
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen activated for COVID-19 Response, by TSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGUARD

