West Virginia National Guard Team conducts COVID-19 testing, at a nursing home in Morgantown, WV, 23 March, 2020. The team consisted of Soldiers and Airmen from both AITEC, and the Civil Support Team, in partnership with West Virginia University Medicine.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 20:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744026
|VIRIN:
|200323-A-BS255-132
|Filename:
|DOD_107738712
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WVNG Team Conducts COVID-19 Testing, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT