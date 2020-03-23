Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WVNG Team Conducts COVID-19 Testing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WV, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    West Virginia National Guard Team conducts COVID-19 testing, at a nursing home in Morgantown, WV, 23 March, 2020. The team consisted of Soldiers and Airmen from both AITEC, and the Civil Support Team, in partnership with West Virginia University Medicine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 20:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744026
    VIRIN: 200323-A-BS255-132
    Filename: DOD_107738712
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: WV, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WVNG Team Conducts COVID-19 Testing, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Civil Support Team
    West Virginia
    WV
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT