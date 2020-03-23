Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WPAFB Announces Public Health Emergency

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Matthew Clouse 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Colonel Thomas Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, announces a public health emergency due to COVID-19, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 23, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 20:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 744025
    VIRIN: 200323-F-CA439-1001
    Filename: DOD_107738677
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    TAGS

    USAF
    AFMC
    Public Health Emergency
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

