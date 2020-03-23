Colonel Thomas Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, announces a public health emergency due to COVID-19, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 23, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 20:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|744025
|VIRIN:
|200323-F-CA439-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107738677
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WPAFB Announces Public Health Emergency, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT