MCAS Miramar Post Office Inspection

Col. Charles B. Dockery, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Cain, sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, conduct an inspection at the MCAS Miramar post office to ensure the safety and well being of the Marines who work there. Dockery and Cain carried out this walkthrough following a Marine from the post office being diagnosed with COVID-19. The Marine was properly quarantined and the post office was professionally sanitized before the post office could continue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)
