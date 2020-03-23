MCAS Miramar Post Office Inspection

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Charles B. Dockery, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Cain, sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, conduct an inspection at the MCAS Miramar post office to ensure the safety and well being of the Marines who work there. Dockery and Cain carried out this walkthrough following a Marine from the post office being diagnosed with COVID-19. The Marine was properly quarantined and the post office was professionally sanitized before the post office could continue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)