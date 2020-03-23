W.Va. Guard Delivers Medical Supplies

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744012" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) deliver medical supplies to Highland Hospital and the Kanawha County Health Department in support of ongoing COVID-19 emergency response efforts, March 23, 2020, in Charleston, West Virginia. The medical supply deliveries are to restock agencies with essential personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing materials in support of the ongoing response to the worldwide pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Edwin L. Wriston)