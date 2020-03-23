Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    W.Va. Guard Delivers Medical Supplies

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) deliver medical supplies to Highland Hospital and the Kanawha County Health Department in support of ongoing COVID-19 emergency response efforts, March 23, 2020, in Charleston, West Virginia. The medical supply deliveries are to restock agencies with essential personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing materials in support of the ongoing response to the worldwide pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Edwin L. Wriston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744012
    VIRIN: 200323-Z-FC129-902
    Filename: DOD_107738619
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Guard Delivers Medical Supplies, by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical
    decontamination
    West Virginia
    Response
    PPE
    West Virginia National Guard
    National Guard
    personal protective equipment
    WVNG
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    deconstructions

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT