W.Va. Guard Delivers Medical Supplies

Members of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) deliver medical supplies to Highland Hospital and the Kanawha County Health Department in support of ongoing COVID-19 emergency response efforts, March 23, 2020, in Charleston, West Virginia. The medical supply deliveries are to restock agencies with essential personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing materials in support of the ongoing response to the worldwide pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Edwin L. Wriston)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 19:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
