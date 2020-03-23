USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Deploys in COVID-19 Response Support

SAN DIEGO (March 23, 2020) -- Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) navigates the San Diego channel March 23. Mercy deployed in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts, and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore base hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense’s missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DOD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasen Moreno-Garcia/Released)
|03.23.2020
|03.23.2020 19:53
|B-Roll
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
