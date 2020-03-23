Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ellsworth is always ready.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Ward 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Four B-1 Lancers take off at the same time to prove once again that Ellsworth is always ready.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 18:57
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 744007
    VIRIN: 200323-F-PC759-0001
    Filename: DOD_107738546
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth is always ready., by A1C Michael Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ellsworth
    Global Strike
    USAF
    BONE
    B-1
    EAFB
    AFGSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT