    419 FW Commander's COVID-19 update (23 Mar 2020)

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by B Magana 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Col. Regina "Torch" Sabric, 419th Fighter Wing commander, gives remarks on COVID-19 from her desk at Hill Air Force Base, Utah

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 18:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744003
    VIRIN: 200323-F-IL704-1002
    Filename: DOD_107738490
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 419 FW Commander's COVID-19 update (23 Mar 2020), by B Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    F-35
    Air Force Reserve
    419 FW
    COVID-19

