The South Atlantic Coastal Study team conducted its first quarterly webinar on March 16, 2020, to provide stakeholders throughout the region an update. District project managers offer updates on their progress, which included an introduction to the focus areas for the study. Some of these focus areas include tidal influenced coastal areas, the regional analysis of coastal vulnerability, along with measures and costs that can address vulnerabilities with emphasis on regional sediment management as an actionable strategy to maintain or enhance current levels of sustainable storm protection.