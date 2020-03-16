Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The South Atlantic Coastal Study team conducted its first quarterly webinar on March 16, 2020, to provide stakeholders throughout the region an update. District project managers offer updates on their progress, which included an introduction to the focus areas for the study. Some of these focus areas include tidal influenced coastal areas, the regional analysis of coastal vulnerability, along with measures and costs that can address vulnerabilities with emphasis on regional sediment management as an actionable strategy to maintain or enhance current levels of sustainable storm protection.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 17:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 744001
    VIRIN: 200316-A-AZ289-1001
    Filename: DOD_107738472
    Length: 01:27:15
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Coastal Study
    webinar
    South Atlantic Coastal Study
    sustainable Storm Protection

