Col. Regina "Torch" Sabric, 419th Fighter Wing commander, gives remarks from her office at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, regarding COVID-19
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 17:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|743997
|VIRIN:
|200323-F-IL704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107738411
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 419 FW Commander's COVID-19 update (23 Mar 2020), by Kari Tilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT