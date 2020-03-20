Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col Blackwell COVID19 Update One

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Andrew Whitman 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col Blackwell addresses concerns and safety procedures to help prevent Coronavirus from spreading.

    For more information, visit the following websites:

    www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/
    https://www.msdh.ms.gov/
    https://www.keesler.af.mil/Health/

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 18:10
    Video ID: 743996
    VIRIN: 200323-F-GH505-002
    Filename: DOD_107738410
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col Blackwell COVID19 Update One, by Andrew Whitman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler

