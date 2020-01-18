Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th Civil Support Team, R.I. National Guard Demonstrate PPE Readiness

    RI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Deirdre Salvas 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Rhode Island National Guard

    Members of the 13th Civil Support Team, Rhode Island National Guard, practice donning and doffing personal protective equipment, March 20, 2020, at a training site in Rhode Island. The CST is a rapid response unit whose job is to assist, advise, identify and mitigate unknown hazards with local, state and federal agency partners. In support of COVID-19 response efforts, Civil Support Teams across the National Guard are ready to provide training to first responders and local partners on donning and doffing PPE, and isolation and decontamination techniques since many of those protective measures, which the CST uses, may not be utilized in an everyday hospital setting. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Deirdre Salvas, 143 AW/PA)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 18:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743992
    VIRIN: 200320-Z-SW662-1001
    Filename: DOD_107738404
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: RI, US
    Rhode Island National Guard
    Readiness
    Always Ready
    Always There
    Personal Protective Equipment
    Interagency Partnership
    RI's Home Team
    COVID19NationalGuard
    13th Civil Support Team
    13th CST

