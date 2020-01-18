13th Civil Support Team, R.I. National Guard Demonstrate PPE Readiness

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 13th Civil Support Team, Rhode Island National Guard, practice donning and doffing personal protective equipment, March 20, 2020, at a training site in Rhode Island. The CST is a rapid response unit whose job is to assist, advise, identify and mitigate unknown hazards with local, state and federal agency partners. In support of COVID-19 response efforts, Civil Support Teams across the National Guard are ready to provide training to first responders and local partners on donning and doffing PPE, and isolation and decontamination techniques since many of those protective measures, which the CST uses, may not be utilized in an everyday hospital setting. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Deirdre Salvas, 143 AW/PA)