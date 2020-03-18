Col. Casey Dodds, 910th Airlift Wing commander, provides an update on the wing's response to COVID-19 and introduces a video by Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, Air Force Reserve Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy White, Air Force Reserve Command command chief.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 18:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743991
|VIRIN:
|200318-F-PO120-961
|Filename:
|DOD_107738403
|Length:
|00:05:24
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 910th Commander provides update on COVID-19 response, by Eric White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT