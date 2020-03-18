Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    910th Commander provides update on COVID-19 response

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Eric White 

    910th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Col. Casey Dodds, 910th Airlift Wing commander, provides an update on the wing's response to COVID-19 and introduces a video by Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, Air Force Reserve Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy White, Air Force Reserve Command command chief.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 18:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743991
    VIRIN: 200318-F-PO120-961
    Filename: DOD_107738403
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 910th Commander provides update on COVID-19 response, by Eric White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ReserveReady
    ReserveResilient
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

