U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division participate in a squad competition at the Jungle Warfare Training Center and on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 16-20, 2020. The week-long competition was held to test squads from across the Marine Corps in their mastery of warfighting skills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Josue Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 19:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743985
|VIRIN:
|200320-M-IN847-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107738335
|Length:
|00:12:54
|Location:
|JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd Marine Division Squad Competition B-Roll, by Cpl Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT