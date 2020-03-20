Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Marine Division Squad Competition B-Roll

    JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.20.2020

    Video by Cpl. Josue Marquez 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division participate in a squad competition at the Jungle Warfare Training Center and on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 16-20, 2020. The week-long competition was held to test squads from across the Marine Corps in their mastery of warfighting skills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Josue Marquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 19:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743985
    VIRIN: 200320-M-IN847-1002
    Filename: DOD_107738335
    Length: 00:12:54
    Location: JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Marine Division Squad Competition B-Roll, by Cpl Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

