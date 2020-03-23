Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women in Aerospace, an Interview with Brig Gen C. von Hoffman

    OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Jason D. Carrion 

    Ogden Air Logistics Complex

    Brigadier General C. von Hoffman, Commander of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, gives an interview for Women in Aerospace, in observance of Women’s History Month 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 13:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743964
    VIRIN: 200323-F-CU833-7007
    Filename: DOD_107738046
    Length: 00:13:00
    Location: OGDEN, UT, US 
    TAGS

    Hill Air Force Base
    Utah
    Women’s History Month
    Ogden Air Logistics Complex
    OO-ALC Corporate Transformation

