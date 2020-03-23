Chaplain’s Corner

During a Resiliency Moment. Capt. Curtis N. Price provide some spiritual insight and motivation, especially during this time where people are under increased stress and there are a lot of concerns and unknowns.
|03.23.2020
|03.23.2020 13:33
|Series
|743963
|200323-D-BS728-418
|DOD_107738045
|00:01:09
|US
|2
|1
|1
|0
