    Chaplain’s Corner

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Michael Wimbish  

    U.S. Southern Command

    During a Resiliency Moment. Capt. Curtis N. Price provide some spiritual insight and motivation, especially during this time where people are under increased stress and there are a lot of concerns and unknowns.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 13:33
