Fitness at Home

Kevin Ball, the base Fitness and Sports Manager, provides exercise options to those staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 23, 2020. Fitness center staff also demonstrate exercises that can be done without the use of a gym. (U.S. Air Force Video by Christopher Decker)
|03.23.2020
03.23.2020
|PSA
|743957
|200323-F-RI374-1001
|DOD_107738012
|00:01:48
|Location:
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
