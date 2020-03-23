Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fitness at Home

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Kevin Ball, the base Fitness and Sports Manager, provides exercise options to those staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 23, 2020. Fitness center staff also demonstrate exercises that can be done without the use of a gym. (U.S. Air Force Video by Christopher Decker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fitness at Home, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

