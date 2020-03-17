Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All Female Flight Crew

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OFFUTT AFB, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Video by David Farley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    In honor of Women’s History Month the flying squadrons of the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force base conducted several training flights this week comprised of an all-female or mostly female air crew.
    The first flight crew met for their preflight briefing at 0630 on Wednesday, where they received the details of their training mission for the day.
    In the cockpit it was an all-female crew as well with The Pilot, co-pilot and navigator. While in the back end of the rivet Joint 135 the all-female crew performed their safety checks and tested the systems prior to take off.
    Even the ground crew was being supervised by a female who was the one who marshaled out the plane from its parking spot.
    The training flight took off from Offutt around 0830 and returned approximately 1530 (3:30 pm)
    This flight was just one of three scheduled this week with a mostly female crew in honor of Women’s History Month.

    Please see the video for the interviews from:

    Capt. Kathleen West – Fight Commander – 45th Reconnaissance squadron
    Staff Sgt. Kyle Beers – 338th Combat Training Squadron – Instructor
    Capt. Erin Cambridge – Chief of Nuclear Training – 55th Operations Support Squadron

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 09:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743929
    VIRIN: 200317-F-FB238-895
    Filename: DOD_107737767
    Length: 00:24:05
    Location: OFFUTT AFB, NE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Female Flight Crew, by David Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Offutt AFB
    Women's History Month
    Female flight crew

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT