ARABIAN SEA (Mar. 21, 2020) – The Dwight D. Eisenhower and Harry S. Truman carrier strike groups conduct dual carrier and joint air wing operations with a B-52H Stratofortress in the Arabian Sea March 21, 2020. The Eisenhower and Truman strike groups are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 05:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743913
|VIRIN:
|200321-N-UT641-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107737586
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
