    Work never stops for the Youth, Teen Center director

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Youth and teen Center director, Eugene Clark, talks about his story with the program on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan March. 10, 2020. Youth and teen Center provides a positive, alternate support environment that enhances social, emotional and developmental learning for children. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 03:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743910
    VIRIN: 200310-M-MY099-0003
    Filename: DOD_107737583
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Work never stops for the Youth, Teen Center director, by LCpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

