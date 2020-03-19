A Message From The 374th Medical Group

The 374th Medical group has set up a screening tent in front of the clinic entrance to evaluate patients before entering the hospital to limit the possibility of infectious germs flowing in and out of the building in an effort to protect other patients and the medical staff. 374th Medical Group's Col. Patrick Stilley and Lt. Col. Catherine McHugh interviewed. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Miquel Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2020 22:25
