Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Message From The 374th Medical Group

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.19.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 374th Medical group has set up a screening tent in front of the clinic entrance to evaluate patients before entering the hospital to limit the possibility of infectious germs flowing in and out of the building in an effort to protect other patients and the medical staff. 374th Medical Group's Col. Patrick Stilley and Lt. Col. Catherine McHugh interviewed. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Miquel Jordan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2020 22:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743900
    VIRIN: 200319-F-EU398-798
    Filename: DOD_107737536
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Message From The 374th Medical Group, by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Force
    374th Medical Group
    374th Airlift Wing
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT