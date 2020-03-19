A Message From The 374th Medical Group

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 374th Medical group has set up a screening tent in front of the clinic entrance to evaluate patients before entering the hospital to limit the possibility of infectious germs flowing in and out of the building in an effort to protect other patients and the medical staff. 374th Medical Group's Col. Patrick Stilley and Lt. Col. Catherine McHugh interviewed. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Miquel Jordan)