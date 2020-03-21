Improvise. Adapt. Overcome.
During these challenging times, Lt. Col. Steve Cuneio, 23d Wing chaplain, is here to help you find perspective.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2020 21:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743898
|VIRIN:
|200321-F-HB610-180
|Filename:
|DOD_107737534
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Update #8 - Chaplain's Message, by A1C Taryn Butler and SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT