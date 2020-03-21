200321-N-UV609-3002 SAN DIEGO (March 21, 2020) -- Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) on loads supplies at Naval Base San Diego, March 21, 2020. Mercy is preparing to deploy in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This will allow shore-based hospitals to use their Intensive Care Units and ventilators for COVID-19 patients.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Mora Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2020 21:05
|Category:
|Video ID:
|743888
|VIRIN:
|200321-N-UV609-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_107737507
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Prepares to Deploy, by PO1 David Mora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
