USS Russell (DDG 59) Replenishment-at-sea

EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 21, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO-199) Feb. 21, 2019. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
