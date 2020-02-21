Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Russell (DDG 59) Replenishment-at-sea

    EAST CHINA SEA

    02.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Lynch 

    USS Russell

    EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 21, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO-199) Feb. 21, 2019. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2020 10:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743867
    VIRIN: 200221-N-CU072-1254
    Filename: DOD_107737091
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Replenishment-at-sea, by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

