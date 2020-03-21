Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1ID FWD leadership discusses COVID-19

    POZNAN, POLAND

    03.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. Anna Churco 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Thomas O'Connor, 1st Infantry Division Forward commander, speaks on COVID-19 and how 1ID FWD is maintaining readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2020 12:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 743864
    VIRIN: 200321-Z-XN160-057
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107737050
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1ID FWD leadership discusses COVID-19, by SGT Anna Churco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Europe
    Poland
    1ID
    EUCOM
    Military
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    1stInfantryDivision
    DefenderEurope
    Defender20

