Col. Thomas O'Connor, 1st Infantry Division Forward commander, speaks on COVID-19 and how 1ID FWD is maintaining readiness.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2020 12:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|743864
|VIRIN:
|200321-Z-XN160-057
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_107737050
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1ID FWD leadership discusses COVID-19, by SGT Anna Churco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
