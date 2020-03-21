From a different camera angle, Soldiers from the California Army National Guard's 115th Regional Support Group load non-perishable food into a box at the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services outlet in Sacramento, California, after getting activated to assist with the COVID-19 outbreak.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743844
|VIRIN:
|200321-Z-WM549-301
|Filename:
|DOD_107736809
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, California National Guard activated for COVID-19, by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
