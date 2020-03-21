Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California National Guard activated for COVID-19

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza 

    California National Guard

    From a different camera angle, Soldiers from the California Army National Guard's 115th Regional Support Group load non-perishable food into a box at the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services outlet in Sacramento, California, after getting activated to assist with the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743844
    VIRIN: 200321-Z-WM549-301
    Filename: DOD_107736809
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California National Guard activated for COVID-19, by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NGB
    California National Guard
    @CDC
    National Guard
    California Army National Guard
    CAARNG
    CAANG
    #CalGuard
    @USNationalGuard
    @TheNationalGuard
    CalOES
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    @CAGUARD
    California Office of Emergency Services
    coronavirus
    #COVID19
    @115RSG
    @CaliforniaOES

