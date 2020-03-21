U.S. Army Capt. Michael Marsh, commander of Headquarters Company, 115th Regional Support Group, California Army National Guard, explains his unit's responsibility after California Gov. Gavin Newsom activated the reserve component.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 16:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|743843
|VIRIN:
|200321-Z-WM549-302
|Filename:
|DOD_107736808
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, California National Guard activated for COVID-19, by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS
