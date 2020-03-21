Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    California National Guard activated for COVID-19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza 

    California National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Michael Marsh, commander of Headquarters Company, 115th Regional Support Group, California Army National Guard, explains his unit's responsibility after California Gov. Gavin Newsom activated the reserve component.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 16:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 743843
    VIRIN: 200321-Z-WM549-302
    Filename: DOD_107736808
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California National Guard activated for COVID-19, by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NGB
    California National Guard
    @CDC
    National Guard
    California Army National Guard
    CAARNG
    CAANG
    #CalGuard
    @USNationalGuard
    @TheNationalGuard
    CalOES
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    @CAGUARD
    California Office of Emergency Services
    coronavirus
    #COVID19
    @115RSG
    @CaliforniaOES

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT