    Ready First Soldiers share their experience with suicide

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2019

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Pfc. Keyania White and Pvt. Brian Alonso, Soldiers with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, share their experiences with suicide after they conducted a play titled "Second Chance" to raise awareness on suicide prevention at Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 21, 2019.

    The play provided Soldiers, leaders and the community a visual of how risk factors can spiral out of control and lead to suicide, along with its impact on Family and leadership and the necessity of the awareness to Ask, Care and Escort.

    This play created a picture of how high-risk behaviors and the consequences of one's decisions affect the Soldier's family, battle buddies, and their unit. Culminating with alternatives, protective factors, installation resources and how leadership's role affects the prevention, intervention, and post-intervention.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2019
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743837
    VIRIN: 191121-A-CI827-999
    PIN: 79904
    Filename: DOD_107736757
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
