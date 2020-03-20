Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon and Sgt. Maj. Scott D. Grade share a message with Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces North about the importance of protecting the force and continuing the mission during #COVID19. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Maine Forces Reserve Communications Strategy and Operations Office)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 13:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
This work, MARFORRES/MARFORNORTH COVID19 Message, by LCpl Ashley Barreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
