    MARFORRES/MARFORNORTH COVID19 Message

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ashley Barreno 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon and Sgt. Maj. Scott D. Grade share a message with Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces North about the importance of protecting the force and continuing the mission during #COVID19. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Maine Forces Reserve Communications Strategy and Operations Office)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 13:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743831
    VIRIN: 200320-M-HB183-120
    PIN: 70131
    Filename: DOD_107736697
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORRES/MARFORNORTH COVID19 Message, by LCpl Ashley Barreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

