COVID-19 Update #4 - Quarantine vs Isolation

Have questions about the difference between quarantine and isolation? Dr. Travis Russell, our public health expert, is here to break it down.
|03.19.2020
|03.21.2020 11:57
|Package
|743823
|200319-F-HB610-900
|DOD_107736675
|00:01:21
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
