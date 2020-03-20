Master Sgt. Christine Lupacchino demonstrates the proper technique for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses at the 104th Fighter Wing and in your home.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 12:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743822
|VIRIN:
|200320-Z-IE380-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107736674
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Proper Hand Washing, by A1C Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
