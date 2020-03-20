Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Proper Hand Washing

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Christine Lupacchino demonstrates the proper technique for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses at the 104th Fighter Wing and in your home.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 12:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743822
    VIRIN: 200320-Z-IE380-1001
    Filename: DOD_107736674
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Proper Hand Washing, by A1C Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hand Washing
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    MAANG
    104FW
    COVID-19

