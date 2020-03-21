USS Roosevelt Departs NS Mayport

200321-N-DW182-0001
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Mar. 21, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) departs Naval Station Mayport to commence its homeport shift to Naval Station Rota, Spain, March 21, 2020. Roosevelt will replace USS Carney (DDG 64) as one of four forward deployed naval forces (FDNF) in Spain. Named in honor of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his wife Eleanor, Roosevelt will be the first Flight IIA ship stationed in Rota, providing the ability to deploy with two embarked Lamps MK III MH-60B Sea Hawk helicopters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Bowser/Released)
