    USS Roosevelt Departs NS Mayport

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Bowser 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Mar. 21, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) departs Naval Station Mayport to commence its homeport shift to Naval Station Rota, Spain, March 21, 2020. Roosevelt will replace USS Carney (DDG 64) as one of four forward deployed naval forces (FDNF) in Spain. Named in honor of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his wife Eleanor, Roosevelt will be the first Flight IIA ship stationed in Rota, providing the ability to deploy with two embarked Lamps MK III MH-60B Sea Hawk helicopters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Bowser/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 10:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743818
    VIRIN: 200321-N-DW182-0001
    Filename: DOD_107736651
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt Departs NS Mayport, by PO2 Devin Bowser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Foward deployed
    FDNF
    Homeport shift
    NS Mayport
    USS Roosevelt
    DDG 80

