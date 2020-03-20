A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medically evacuated a 29-year-old man from a commercial fishing vessel 99 miles southwest of Marco Island, Florida and safely transported the man to Gulf Coast Medical Center March 20, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 08:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743814
|VIRIN:
|200320-G-MQ432-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107736589
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medically evacuates man 99 miles off Marco Island, Florida, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
