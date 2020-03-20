Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medically evacuates man 99 miles off Marco Island, Florida

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medically evacuated a 29-year-old man from a commercial fishing vessel 99 miles southwest of Marco Island, Florida and safely transported the man to Gulf Coast Medical Center March 20, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 08:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743814
    VIRIN: 200320-G-MQ432-001
    Filename: DOD_107736589
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medically evacuates man 99 miles off Marco Island, Florida, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

