CLDJ COVID-19 PSA

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, speaks on COVID-19 prevention and social distancing, March 21, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead)
