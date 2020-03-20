Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCBH Aloha Minute

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Michael Kropiewnicki 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    The Aloha Minute is a weekly video highlighting events that have recently occurred aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Mar. 20, 2020. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout the several bases that make up MCBH. Produced by the MCBH Communication Strategies and Operations (COMMSTRAT) section. Music track courtesy of "A Walk" by Mystery Mammal. (Official U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 00:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743805
    VIRIN: 200320-M-M0234-0001
    Filename: DOD_107736498
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, MCBH Aloha Minute, by CWO3 Michael Kropiewnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Amphibious
    Marines
    MCBH
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Mokapu Peninsula
    COMMSTRAT
    Communication Strategy and Operations
    The Superior Installation for Warfighters

