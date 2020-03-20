Pendleton leadership answer questions from service members, families about coronavirus response

U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley and Sgt. Maj. Matt Hackett, commanding general and sergeant major for Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, answer questions service members and their families submitted regarding the coronavirus outbreak and the installation's response, March 20, 2020. The health and safety of Camp Pendleton service members and their families is a top priority. For updated information on steps the installation is taking in response to coronavirus, visit pendleton.marines.mil. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dylan Chagnon)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 14:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743804
|VIRIN:
|200320-M-HU496-444
|Filename:
|DOD_107736496
|Length:
|00:27:41
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
