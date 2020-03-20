Nearly 80 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard are assisting the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency with operating a
COVID-19 testing site in Upper Dublin Township. Interviews include civilians.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 00:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|743802
|VIRIN:
|200320-F-QH938-652
|Filename:
|DOD_107736445
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|UPPER DUBLIN, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pennsylvania National Guard assist Montgomery County with drive through COVID-19 testing site., by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
