B-ROLL: Maryland National Guard Assists State Partners with Delivery of Medical Supplies During COVID-19 Response

Six members of the Maryland National Guard's 175th Logistics Readiness Squadron assisted the Maryland Office of Preparedness and Response at their warehouse in Anne Arundel County during the states response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Guard is playing a pivotal role in assisting state agencies with ensuring local health departments and hospital are receiving vital protective equipment needed for them to safely perform their jobs.
Today's mission is one example of the National Guard's ability to be "Always Ready and Always There" when called upon to serve overseas or in our own community.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 12:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743799
|VIRIN:
|200319-F-PA115-467
|Filename:
|DOD_107736419
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
