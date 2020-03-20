Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The proper donning and doffing of PPE

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    03.20.2020

    Video by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    David Ginn, physician assistant, and Andrew Littlefield demonstrate the proper donning and doffing of personal protective equipment (PPE) in a simulated health care setting.

    The demonstration is per the Virgin Islands Department of Health, emergency medical services(EMS), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) response procedures to COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 04:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743797
    VIRIN: 200320-A-JK506-786
    Filename: DOD_107736417
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    Virgin Islands
    PPE
    VI
    personal protective equipment
    COVID19

