David Ginn, physician assistant, and Andrew Littlefield demonstrate the proper donning and doffing of personal protective equipment (PPE) in a simulated health care setting.
The demonstration is per the Virgin Islands Department of Health, emergency medical services(EMS), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) response procedures to COVID-19.
Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 04:41
Category:
|B-Roll
Length:
|00:02:10
Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
This work, The proper donning and doffing of PPE, by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
