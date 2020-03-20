Rear Admiral Bette Bolivar, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, addresses the current situation in California regarding COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 01:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, CNRSW addresses COVID-19, by CPO John Scorza Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
