    CNRSW addresses COVID-19

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer John Scorza Jr. 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Rear Admiral Bette Bolivar, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, addresses the current situation in California regarding COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 01:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743795
    VIRIN: 200320-N-YB590-644
    PIN: 92132
    Filename: DOD_107736415
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRSW addresses COVID-19, by CPO John Scorza Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNRSW
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

