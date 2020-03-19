Maryland National Guard Assists with Delivery of Medical Supplies during COVID-19 Response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Six members of the Maryland National Guard's 175th Logistics Readiness Squadron assisted the Maryland Office of Preparedness and Response at their warehouse in Anne Arundel County during the states response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The National Guard is playing a pivotal role in assisting state agencies with ensuring local health departments and hospitals are receiving vital protective equipment needed for them to safely perform their jobs.



Today's mission is one example of the National Guard's ability to be "Always Ready and Always There" when called upon to serve overseas or in our own community.