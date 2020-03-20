As we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month 2020, we continue to celebrate the groundbreaking, trendsetting women of the Virgin Islands National Guard. These women have proven that nothing is impossible. They are living proof that with hard work, dedication, and determination, women everywhere can accomplish whatever they set their minds to.
Meet Col. Sally F. Petty, one of the Virgin Islands National Guard’s inspirational women . Discover her story.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 04:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|743788
|VIRIN:
|200320-Z-LI785-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107736374
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|ST THOMAS, VI
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Women's History Month- Col. Sally Petty, by SGT Donna Swan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT