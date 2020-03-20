Women's History Month- Col. Sally Petty

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month 2020, we continue to celebrate the groundbreaking, trendsetting women of the Virgin Islands National Guard. These women have proven that nothing is impossible. They are living proof that with hard work, dedication, and determination, women everywhere can accomplish whatever they set their minds to.



Meet Col. Sally F. Petty, one of the Virgin Islands National Guard’s inspirational women . Discover her story.