    Women's History Month- Col. Sally Petty

    ST THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    03.20.2020

    Video by Sgt. Donna Swan 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    As we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month 2020, we continue to celebrate the groundbreaking, trendsetting women of the Virgin Islands National Guard. These women have proven that nothing is impossible. They are living proof that with hard work, dedication, and determination, women everywhere can accomplish whatever they set their minds to.

    Meet Col. Sally F. Petty, one of the Virgin Islands National Guard’s inspirational women . Discover her story.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 04:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743788
    VIRIN: 200320-Z-LI785-1001
    Filename: DOD_107736374
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: ST THOMAS, VI
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Women's History Month
    Women's History
    ARNG
    VING
    VI Guard

