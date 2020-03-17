Teh COVID-19 Support Cell on Misawa Airbase was made to address people's travel and administrative problems due to the stop movement order. The support cell consisted of representatives from, transportation management, finance, military personnel flight, housing and the Airmen and Family Readiness Center.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 20:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743787
|VIRIN:
|200317-N-KP948-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107736367
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Misawa COVID-19 Support Cell, by PO2 Alyssa Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
