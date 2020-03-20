Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major General Tracy R. Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas, addresses the Texas National Guard’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic response.

    CAMP MABRY, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Andrew Smith 

    Texas Military Department

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 19:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 743786
    VIRIN: 200320-Z-QX658-312
    Filename: DOD_107736354
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: CAMP MABRY, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major General Tracy R. Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas, addresses the Texas National Guard’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic response., by Andrew Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    Texas National Guard
    Texas Air National Guard
    Texas Army National Guard
    Relief
    National Guard
    Domestic Response

